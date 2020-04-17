Chandan Achar Believes COVID-19 Lockdown Is Very Different From Bigg Boss Kannada 7 For THIS Reason!

Chandan Achar, who initially rose to fame for starring in Kirik Party, became a household name after his stint on Bigg Boss Kannada 7. The actor spent 99 days (14 weeks) on the popular reality show before being evicted. In a recent interview, Chandan opened up about COVID-19 lockdown being compared to Bigg Boss.

He said that the two are very different as our new reality is filled with 'fear and anxiety’. Chandan Achar was quoted by The Hindu as saying, “The difference is that in Bigg Boss, we were a group of people, working, cooking, doing the various tasks we were assigned. Now we are living by ourselves, in fear and anxiety. These are difficult times. Even we actors should first think of lives rather than just fame and films. Lives are more important now.” (sic)

He went on to add, “This is not the right time to talk about it (his movies) as there are more urgent concerns for everyone. Earlier this year we read about this virus creating havoc in China. Now it has reached our country. I don’t think any one imagined that we all could be locked down in our homes like this. But who can stand the fury of nature? I feel this is a wake up call from nature telling each of us to change our lifestyle and respect it. This is also a warning telling us to take care of ourselves and our environment.”

Chandan Achar was last seen on screen at the end of last year in Rakshit Shetty starrer blockbuster, Avane Srimannarayana. He was supposed to be seen in his solo venture, Mangalwara Raja Dina this month. However, due to the COVID-19 onslaught, the makers have stalled the release of the film.

