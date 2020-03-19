Chandan Shetty & Niveditha Gowda Cancel Their Honeymoon Trip Midway Due To Covid-19 Outbreak

Bigg Boss Kannada 5 winner and musician Chandan Shetty recently tied the knot with former BB co-contestant and long-time girlfriend Niveditha Gowda in a grand ceremony in Mysore. The lovely couple walked down the aisle on February 26 in the presence of their family members and friends.

This was followed by the duo taking off to the Netherlands for their honeymoon. However, due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the world, Chandan and Niveditha cancelled their honeymoon trip midway and decided to return India. In a recent interview, the newly-wed couple opened up about the decision to return whilst slamming a few media reports that said they had been to Italy.

Chandan said, "The trip to the Netherlands was really good. We had been there on March 1. After staying there for three days, we were planning to leave for Paris. But two days after reaching there, we learned that Paris affected by Corona scare. So we cancelled the trip to Paris. I am talking about March 3. Nobody was wearing a mask and worried about Corona there. Even there were not strict measures followed in the Airport. We cancelled the trip and immediately returned to India. We landing in India on March 6. When we returned to Bangalore, checking was already started at the airport."

On being quizzed about media reports speculating that they had been to Italy, he replied, "I feel someone has intentionally created false news. We have not been to Italy. I don't why they are spreading rumours without having any proof. It might be a mischievous act, which has become common for us. We haven't gone to Italy. We only went to the Netherlands and returned to Bangalore." (sic)

Niveditha Gowda too spoke about their honeymoon experience and added, "The trip was good because there was no panic when we went there. So it was really nice and we had a good time there. When it broke out in Paris, we took a decision that we should return to India. Safety is very important and matters a lot. We have come back. But we can go back on the trip when everything is cleared. However, we should give first priority to our health."

