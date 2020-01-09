Chandana Ananthakrishna Opens Up About Her Experience On Bigg Boss Kannada 7

The latest contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is Chandana Ananthakrishna. The actress spent 12 weeks in the house and was viewed as one of the most non-controversial personality this season. In a recent interview with TOI, Chandana opened up about her experience and friendships in the glasshouse.





Chandana said, “Honestly, I didn’t think I would last this long in the house. I had given myself five or maybe eight weeks at the most, going by the competition. I am really grateful to the people who supported me in my journey on the show. I wanted to show them that I have a bunch of other talents, which came to the fore during the various tasks that we had to do on the show. In fact, I did very well when I was the captain of the house. The show helped me showcase a different side of my personality.”

She went on to add, “My smile is god’s gift to me. I believe that every problem can be solved with a smile; there is no need to shout at anyone. This is not something I adopted for the show. In fact, even at home, I am not known to lose my temper.”

On being quizzed about her bond with Vasuki Vibhav and Shine Shetty, the actress replied, “The three of us share a great rapport, owing to our love for music, among other things. We used to sing songs and discuss music whenever we were free, which helped us bond. I don’t think we resorted to groupism in the house to harm other contestants.” (sic)

She concluded by stating that Vasuki Vaibhav is the strongest contestant in her opinion and has all the qualities to win the seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada.