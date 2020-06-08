    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Chandana Suicide Case: Actress’ Boyfriend Dinesh Arrested For Provoking Her

      By
      |

      Kannada actress Chandana's suicide shocked the entire showbiz industry. The actress committed suicide while recording a video of herself consuming poison. In the video, she blamed her boyfriend Dinesh for provoking her to commit suicide. A case was immediately registered by the police and now they have reportedly arrested him.

      Chandana with her boyfriend Dinesh

      Dinesh, who was missing since the day Chandana committed suicide, is now being questioned by the police officials of Suddagunte Palya police station. The actress committed suicide on May 28, and an FIR was filed against Dinesh and his family. Dinesh's family was immediately arrested.

      According to the report published in a leading portal, Chandana committed suicide because Dinesh cheated on her. He had promised her to get married but later denied. It's also being said that she was forced to stay with him even after knowing the truth. Dinesh's parents also questioned Chandana's character after they were approached by her parents for marriage and refused to give their approval.

      Also Read : Kannada Actress Chandana Records Video Of Herself Committing Suicide And Blames Boyfriend

      Chandana came to Bangalore seven years ago and initially worked in a private company. She had an interest in making her career in the showbiz industry, and started working as a narrator for some advertisements. She has also acted in a movie Quarter Life, which is yet to be released.

      Read more about: chandana dinesh
      Story first published: Monday, June 8, 2020, 22:56 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 8, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X