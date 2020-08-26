Chetan Kumar Is All Set To Return To The Silver Screen In An Action Thriller Titled Maarga

Chetan Kumar has been away from the movies for a while now. The actor who was last seen on screen in 2017’s Athiratha has mostly been busy with his social work these past few years. And now, he has now signed his next big movie which is an action thriller titled Maarga (The Path). The film is being directed by debutant director Mohan and will also star Kushi and Reeshma Nanaiah as the female leads.

Speaking about his new venture, Chetan told Times of India, "Although this is director Mohan's first film, I have worked with him earlier on other projects that he was associated with and have known him for about seven years. He came to me about six months ago and gave me a basic narration of what he intended to work on, which intrigued me. He worked on it over the last six months and what drew me to the film was characterisation and use of technology in the story."

He went on to add, “I tend to judge the progress of an industry or a film in particular by the portrayal of women. Films that are high on toxic masculinity, I have consistently rejected. Maarga, has two strong female characters, who are playful but without undermining them. They also play a major part of in how the narrative unfolds."

The actor also took to his social media accounts to thank power star Puneeth Rajkumar for launching the film. Chetan shared a picture and wrote, “Appu Sir, thank you for attending our 'Maarga' film launch yesterday & supporting our team.” Check out the post below:

ALSO READ: Did Chetan Kumar Take A Dig At Dhruva Sarja And His Song Karabuu From Pogaru?

ALSO READ: Yuva Rajkumar's Debut Movie Will Decode 400 Year Old History Says Director Puneeth