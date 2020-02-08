    For Quick Alerts
      Chiranjeevi Sarja Releases New Poster Of His Upcoming Movie April

      Chiranjeevi Sarja is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, April. The actor recently shared an intriguing poster of the film on social. The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie also stars actress Rachita Ram as the female lead.

      The mystery thriller has been directed by Satya Rayala and produced by Narayan Babu. The cinematography for the film has been rendered by Arjun Shetty and Prateek Shetty. The music score for April has been composed by debutant Sachin Basrur.

      For the uninitiated, April was initially supposed to be a heroine-centric film with Rachita Ram as the face of the movie. But the makers later decided to re-haul the script and introduced Chiranjeevi’s character. The movie will now be presented as a complete commercial thriller.

      On the work front, Chiranjeevi Sarja was recently seen on the big screen in Naveen Reddy’s Khaki alongside Tanya Hope. Meanwhile, the actor is also getting ready for his next release titled Raja Marthanda. He recently wrapped up the shooting of the film and is currently in its post-production stage. Directed by Ram Narayan, it also stars Om Prakash Rao, Deepti Sati, and Triveni in pivotal roles.

      On the other hand, Rachita Ram is currently shooting for a number of projects including 100, Ek Love Ya, Daali and Veeram. She recently also joined the cast of V Ravichandran’s Ravi Bopanna and Vijay S Gowda’s Lilly.

      Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 21:41 [IST]
