Chiranjeevi Sarja’s 11th Day Prayer Meet To Be Held Tomorrow With Close Family Members In Attendance

With the family and fans of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja still trying to come to terms with his untimely demise, a prayer meet remembering the late actor will be held tomorrow. The Sarja family members are holding an 11th day prayer meet (tithi) at 10.30 am at Brindavana Farmhouse, where the actor is laid to rest.

It is said that the prayer meeting will be a private event with only close family members and relatives in attendance. The family members are said to have requested people to not bring mobile phones or cameras to the meet.

The Rudra Tandava actor breathed his last on June 7, 2020. The 39-year-old actor had passed away due to cardiac arrest. Chiranjeevi Sarja, best known for his films like Sinnga, Samhaara, Amma I Love You, Varadhanay and Ajith among the others is survived by his wife Meghana Raj.

As per media reports, Meghana is expecting her first child with the late actor. The couple was reportedly tight-lipped about the pregnancy. Also the grandson of the late veteran actor Shakti Prasad and the nephew of renowned actor Arjun Sarja, Chiranjeevi married actress Meghana Raj in May 2018, after being in a relationship for several years. During the lockdown period, the duo was seen sharing pictures on social media, wherein they were seen indulging in household chores and indoor activities.

The fans, who are still sinking in with Chiranjeevi's demise got emotional after Dhruva Sarja shared the last post of his late brother. A throwback childhood picture of the duo, with their cousin Suraj Sarja, was juxtaposed with a new image in the same pose. The heartbreaking picture posted on Dhruva's Instagram stories was captioned, "I want you back", which has truly left many heavy-hearted.

