Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Last Words To Wife Meghana Raj Will Melt Your Heart

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Last Words To Meghana Raj

While revealing Chiranjeevi's last words, Meghana said, "All I remember is that in the brief moment that he had regained consciousness at home, he had told me, ‘Neen yenu tension togobeda, yenagolla nanige.' (Don't get tense. Nothing will happen to me). Those were his last words to me."

When Chiranjeevi Regained Consciousness

Meghana Raj also recalled the day when her late husband Chiranjeevi collapsed in the house. She said, "The day started off like any normal Sunday. Prerana (Dhruva's wife) and I were just outside the house along with Dhruva when my father-in-law called us in saying Chiru had collapsed. We had never seen him like that. He'd lost consciousness and then regained it for a bit."

Gift From Chiranjeevi For Meghana

When Meghana Raj got to know about her pregnancy, Chiranjeevi Sarja had decided to surprise her with a special gift. The actor had gifted her a baby doll. Sadly, the doll was next to him when he died at the hospital. The couple had planned a special celebration for their first child's arrival. However, all the plans were shattered due to his untimely demise.