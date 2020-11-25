Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Rajamarthanda Co-Star Deepti Sati On His Death: I Really Didn't Want To Believe
Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020, due to cardiac arrest in Bengaluru. He was 39. Chiru's sudden demise has indeed shocked the entire Kannada film industry.
Chiranjeevi Sarja had several pending projects and Rajamarthanda is one of them. The makers are now planning to release the film in the first half of 2021 in theatres. Meanwhile, his Rajamarthanda co-star Deepti Sati recently spoke about his demise.
Deepti Sati Expresses Her Shock
In an interview with Times of India, Deepti Sati said that she had met Chiranjeevi Sarja in February and revealed that he was completely fine then. His demise was indeed shocking to her. "I really didn't want to `believe it for a while. Sometimes, I feel like 'no...no... nothing has happened'," the actress said.
The Actress On Spending Time With Chiranjeevi
While speaking about spending time with Chiru, Deepti said, "We had spent so much of time together on set and on screen. My mom and I were really upset. I think it will take time to normalise." Moreover, she also revealed that the makers are aiming for a theatrical release of Rajamarthanda next year.
Deepti Reveals Makers’ Plans About Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Scenes
The actress informed the portal that the work of the movie is almost done. While speaking about the makers' plan about Chiranjeevi's scenes, Deepti said, "Apparently, they are planning to add a few more scenes in it as Chiranjeevi has left the world." She even revealed that his dubbing is still pending, and his brother Dhruva Sarja is expected to do it.
Future Projects
Apart from Rajamarthanda, Deepti Sati will be seen in Tamil film Naanum Single Thaan. Directed by R Gopi, the film stars Attakathi Dinesh in the lead role. The makers are planning to release the film in the first half of 2021.
