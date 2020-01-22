Chiranjeevi Sarja Starrer Khaki Is All Set To Release This Weekend

Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja is all set to grace the silver screens this weekend in his latest outing Khaki. The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie comes with a powerful tagline: The Power of Common Man.

The movie has already generated ample excitement amongst fans and cine-goers. The mass entertainer is said to deliver a powerful social awareness message whilst entertaining the audiences. The movie happens to be the first outing of Chiranjeevi Sarja for the year.

According to various media reports, the actor is said to be playing a cable operator in the Naveen Reddy directed film. Khaki has been produced by Tharun Shivappa under his Tharun Talkies banner. The movie has been penned by Vidhyadhar and boasts of composer Ritvik’s music. On the other hand, the cinematography of the action extravaganza has been rendered by Balu.

Meanwhile, Chiru is also getting ready for his next release titled Raja Marthanda. The actor recently wrapped up the shooting of the film. The Ram Narayan directorial is currently in its post-production stage. The movie also stars Deepti Sati and Triveni as the female leads opposite Sarja. The family entertainer also boasts of a cameo appearance of Om Prakash Rao.

Along with the aforementioned projects, Chiranjeevi Sarja is currently busy shooting for April directed by Satya Rayala and produced by Narayan Babu. The movie recently went on floors and the first look glimpse received a thumbs-up from the audiences. The film has Arjun Shetty and Prateek Shetty as cinematography. It also marks the Sandalwood debut of music composer Sachin Basrur.

ALSO READ: Dhruva Sarja Shoots For His Intro Song From Pogaru On A Lavish Set In Hyderabad