Coronavirus: Darshan Starrer Roberrt Director Confirms That Film Will Release As Planned On April 9

The fan frenzy around challenging star Darshan’s upcoming action entertainer Roberrt has only been increasing with each passing day. However, due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the makers of Roberrt have cancelled the grand audio launch event they planned on holding in North Karnataka.

This sparked a lot of speculation about the film’s release date getting postponed. But now, Roberrt director Tharun Kishore Sudhir has come forward to state that the film will indeed release as planned in April whilst adding that the team will officially announce the same once the movie gets the censor board clearance.

Tharun said, “We are aware of the Coronavirus pandemic, and its effects. The outbreak of the virus was unplanned. Though theatres are getting locked down for a week, we have a month for Robbert to hit theatres, and I feel at present it is too soon to talk about the release. As of now, we are working with April 9 as the release date. Any unforeseen circumstances will definitely be taken into consideration.” (sic)

For the uninitiated, the Roberrt crew had to cancel their last shoot schedule in Spain owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The team has since moved on with Kutch in Gujarat as the alternate location for the shoot of the last song of the film. On being quizzed about the change in plan, the director replied, “It’s good, we did not go to Spain, we got to shoot at a better location in Kutch, and the song we had planned got filmed better than we expected,”

Produced by Umapathy films, Roberrt is all set to release in Kannada and Telugu simultaneously. The action extravaganza also features Asha Bhat, Jagapathi Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Shivaraj KR Pete, and Chikkanna.

