      Coronavirus Effect: Karnataka Govt Shuts Theatres For One Week From Tomorrow

      Amid novel coronavirus outbreak in India as well as in the world, the Karnataka government has decided to shut down theatres, schools, universities, malls, clubs for one week. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that no one should travel unless an emergency.

      In the statement, Karnataka CM said, "All malls, cinema halls, pubs, wedding ceremonies and other large gatherings in the Karnataka have been banned for another one week." The government also asked doctors and other medical staff to work on holidays as well as week offs until the coronavirus situation gets under control.

      The statement further states, "To manage things in a result-oriented manner, doctors, office personnel, paramedical staff and other permanent and contract employees in hospitals coming under the Health Department have been instructed to work on all public holidays."

      Well, shutting down theatres will largely affect the movie business as many films in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam have released this week. This decision of government comes after the first death of a 76-year-old man from Karnataka, who was diagnosed with coronavirus.

      So far, India has 75 coronavirus positive patients which include 5 from Karnataka.

