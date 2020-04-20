    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      COVID-19 Lockdown: Chamak Director Suni Is Using His Time At Home To Work On Two New Scripts

      By
      |

      Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire nation has been put under lockdown till May 3rd. Hence, Chamak fame filmmaker, Suni is using this time to work on two new scripts. He revealed, “Half of my time at home is dedicated to the family, and helping my wife with her household work, and the rest of the time, I am working on two scripts.” (sic)

      The director went on to elaborate on his latest writing by adding, “The thought process will be fresh, and it will be a first-of-its-kind attempt in terms of treatment. Since I have the time, I did a lot of research before I started writing, and realized that the concept hasn’t been tried in any industry. This is something I am excited about. I will discuss the subject and have the initial narration over the phone, and check on their initial response (few producers he has in mind). If it works out, it will be an exceptional experience.”

      Ganesh

      For the uninitiated, Suni who is known as a filmmaker who understands the pulse of the audience was busy shooting for his upcoming romantic drama titled Sakath. The highly-anticipated venture produced by Suprith in association with the KVN Production house had just 12 days of shoot remaining before the lockdown came in place. The project will see the director reuniting with his Chamak leading man, Ganesh.

      ALSO READ: Coronavirus Lockdown: Rakshit Shetty Is Using His Time To Finish The Script Of Punyakoti

      ALSO READ: Darshan Starrer Roberrt Producer Umapathy Srinivas To Establish A Mini Film City In Bengaluru

      Read more about: ganesh suni chamak sakath coronavirus
      Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 21:56 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 20, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X