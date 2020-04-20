COVID-19 Lockdown: Chamak Director Suni Is Using His Time At Home To Work On Two New Scripts

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire nation has been put under lockdown till May 3rd. Hence, Chamak fame filmmaker, Suni is using this time to work on two new scripts. He revealed, “Half of my time at home is dedicated to the family, and helping my wife with her household work, and the rest of the time, I am working on two scripts.” (sic)

The director went on to elaborate on his latest writing by adding, “The thought process will be fresh, and it will be a first-of-its-kind attempt in terms of treatment. Since I have the time, I did a lot of research before I started writing, and realized that the concept hasn’t been tried in any industry. This is something I am excited about. I will discuss the subject and have the initial narration over the phone, and check on their initial response (few producers he has in mind). If it works out, it will be an exceptional experience.”

For the uninitiated, Suni who is known as a filmmaker who understands the pulse of the audience was busy shooting for his upcoming romantic drama titled Sakath. The highly-anticipated venture produced by Suprith in association with the KVN Production house had just 12 days of shoot remaining before the lockdown came in place. The project will see the director reuniting with his Chamak leading man, Ganesh.

