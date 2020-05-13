COVID-19 Lockdown: Sathish Ninasam Is Using His Time To Write Scripts; Green Lights A Love Story!

Sathish Ninasam seems to be making the best use of his time amid the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown. The actor, in an interview with the New Indian Express, revealed that he is busy working on various scripts and has greenlit a love story. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Vinutha Manjunath and directed by debutant Ravishankar.

Sathish said, “I liked juggling different genres, and I want to come back again to romance. Romantic stories is what I enjoy being part of. It’s a subject that has been considered evergreen. Moreover, I enjoy falling in love again and again. Ravishankar has come up with a beautiful story, and he is currently getting ready with the screenplay and dialogues.”

The aforementioned project will only go on floors post the completion of his next film Godhra’s pending song. It must also be recollected that the talented actor has recently turned producer and will also be working on his directorial project. On being quizzed about the same, Sathish replied, “Owing to the COVID-19 crisis, I have now pushed my directorial project to next year because a lot of portions have to be shot in the USA.”

He went on to add that another subject has caught his interest in the meantime and is working simultaneously on both. “The characterization of my other story is about an angry young man, and it is just in the beginning stage,” he said.

