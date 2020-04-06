COVID-19: Nikhil Kumaraswamy To Marry Revathi On April 17 In A Simple Ceremony At Home

Actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy and fiancé Revathi had earlier confirmed that they would be opting for a low-key wedding due to the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown. And now, more details of their impending nuptials have been revealed.

Nikhil’s father and former Karnataka CM, HD Kumaraswamy recently addressed the media to confirm that the wedding will indeed take place on April 17 as it is an 'auspicious day’. He said, "We are not celebrating a huge wedding. Around 15 to 20 people from both families have been invited. It will take place in one of our houses. We will hold a celebration later, once the time is right." (sic)

Kumaraswamy's spokesperson then confirmed that the couple will tie the knot at bride Revathi’s residence in Vijaynagar, Bangalore. And, precisely fifteen family members from each side will grace the ceremony.

He went on to add, “Once the coronavirus threat and the public health issues related to it are settled, then there is a plan to organize a huge celebration in Ramanagara district. They are planning to set up pandals in a 60-acre plot where people from the whole district will be given free food. But this will happen much later when there is no threat of coronavirus."

For the unversed, Nikhil Kumaraswamy got engaged to Revathi on February 10 in a grand ceremony at Taj West End near Bangalore Turf Club. The gala affair was reportedly attended by 6,000 guests.

