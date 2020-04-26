COVID-19: Puneeth Rajkumar Opens Up About Dealing With The Lockdown And Its Effect On Sandalwood

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the entire nation has been put under lockdown. Film Industries around the world have come to a complete halt due to the pandemic crisis. And now, in a recent media interaction, Puneeth Rajkumar spoke about how he is dealing with the lockdown and its effect on the Kannada Film Industry.

The Power Star told India Today, “Our work format is going to the studio or an outdoor location to shoot. There's nothing called work from home for us. The situation is such that all of us have to be careful and our safety comes first. It's been difficult. The entire country is talking about only one thing, the coronavirus. Initially, we had to reach out through every medium asking them not to come and stay home till things are better.”

He went on to add, “Ours is a huge industry and we make close to about 140 projects a year. There were a lot of projects going on. Some people depend on daily wages and there are different unions at different levels. A lot of them are jobless at the moment and we, as an industry, have got together to help people. We are trying to take care of their basic needs at least. I know that it will take a few months to get everything on track. We understand that right now, you need to stay at home and take care of the rest later.”

For the unversed, towards to beginning of the month, Puneeth Rajkumar came forward to help the state government of Karnataka in its fight against the pandemic by donating 50 lakh rupees to Chief Minister Yeddyurappa’s COVID-19 relief fund. The actor’s benevolent gesture was welcomed by the chief minister and applauded by the netizens.

