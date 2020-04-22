    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      COVID-19: Vikram Ravichandran’s Trivikrama Facing Major Dilemma Over Australia Schedule

      By
      |

      V Ravichandran's younger son, Vikram is currently busy working on his highly awaited debut film, Trivikrama. For the unversed, the film team was all set to head to Australia on April 14 for their final shoot schedule. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown, the shooting of the film has come to a halt.

      Trivikrama director Sahana Murthy added that the recce in Australia was completed several months ago with shoot permits being acquired whilst having made advance payments to the concerned government authorities. As a result, the film will inevitably face a delay in its release.

      vikram ravichandran

      Prior to the pandemic though, the makers had been briskly shooting at various locations in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Rajasthan, and Dandeli respectively. Trivikrama has Akanksha Sharma and Akshara Gowda as the two female leads opposite Vikram. The romance flick is being produced by Sommanna and Suresh under the Gowri Entertainers banner.

      The music for the film has rendered by Arjun Janya along with lyricist Nagendra Prasad penning the songs. The cinematography for the family entertainer is being rendered by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.

      ALSO READ: Ramesh Aravind Believes The Film Industry Will Bounce Back Post COVID-19 Lockdown

      ALSO READ: R Chandru Is Ready With The Teaser And Trailer Of Upendra Starrer Kabza Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 20:58 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 22, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X