COVID-19: Vikram Ravichandran’s Trivikrama Facing Major Dilemma Over Australia Schedule

V Ravichandran's younger son, Vikram is currently busy working on his highly awaited debut film, Trivikrama. For the unversed, the film team was all set to head to Australia on April 14 for their final shoot schedule. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown, the shooting of the film has come to a halt.

Trivikrama director Sahana Murthy added that the recce in Australia was completed several months ago with shoot permits being acquired whilst having made advance payments to the concerned government authorities. As a result, the film will inevitably face a delay in its release.

Prior to the pandemic though, the makers had been briskly shooting at various locations in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Rajasthan, and Dandeli respectively. Trivikrama has Akanksha Sharma and Akshara Gowda as the two female leads opposite Vikram. The romance flick is being produced by Sommanna and Suresh under the Gowri Entertainers banner.

The music for the film has rendered by Arjun Janya along with lyricist Nagendra Prasad penning the songs. The cinematography for the family entertainer is being rendered by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.

