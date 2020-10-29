Critics And Audiences Are All Praise For Amazon Prime Video’s Bheemasena Nalamaharaja

From its catalogue of recently announced direct to service films, Amazon Prime Video's Bheemasena Nalamaharaja has finally released today exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries, as a part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival. Directed by Karthik Saragur, the family entertainer stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, Achyuth Kumar and Aadya in pivotal roles.

Right from the moment the film released, the critics have been all praise for its storyline, phenomenal performances and the film being a treat- food for thought. Not just the critics, even the audiences cannot stop showering love on the film. Calling it interesting, extraordinary and engaging- the appreciation proves how it is a must-watch!

Here’s what the netizens have to say:

DONE. Have to say it's fantastic! Director Karthik Saragur is sure a talent to watch out for. His previous film Jeerjimbe was also well appreciated. All the actors have done a nice job. @charanrajmr2701 strikes again with his score.#BheemasenaNalamaharaja https://t.co/OQIt0AFksT — Ram Gopal (#OrangeArmy 🔥) (@RamGopal_Z) October 29, 2020

Just now watched the movie #BheemasenaNalamaharaja , truly wonderful movie!!! Very good acting, screenplay and story!!! https://t.co/UxASr8G6og — Āshish (@TheAshishArun) October 29, 2020

Setting up the story with 2 Basic Essentials, Food and Love as it's Premise, is a Very Nice Thought.. Though, I had issues with the Pacing of the Movie initially.. I loved the way, the movie concluded.. Very Well Done and Congratulations to the Team#BheemaSenaNalaMaharaja — Satish (@perfect_indian) October 28, 2020

#Bheemasenanalamaharaja a sweet little tale with some flawless performances from the whole team and the climax takes the movie to the crescendo. Congratulations @aravinndiyer @priyathimmesh @its_me_aarohi https://t.co/zrJtpFQRxp — Anand Gangadharan (@anandgang) October 28, 2020

#NowWatching #BheemasenaNalamaharaja Aravind Iyer @aravinndiyer holds the movie till end with an excellent performance along with aarohi @its_me_aarohi. Enjoyed a different ride to nadi moola resort. — Praarabdha (@praarabdha) October 29, 2020

Ever since the announcement, Bheemasena Nalamaharaja has made it to the headlines every now and then. The movie has been highly anticipated by the masses and looks like a breath of fresh air being a family entertainer from the festive line-up. The central theme of the movie is food and the memories it triggers, which is something every person can relate to along with a tinge of mythology- an ode to Bheema who turned a cook during agyaat vaas and was indeed a great one.

The rave reviews are calling the film, “food for thought”, “delicious tale of love, family and food”, “a masterpiece”, “must watch” and lots more!

The movie has already carved out a special place in the hearts of the netizens, with its perfect amalgamation of different flavours and emotions. Bheemasena Nalamaharaja has joined the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue, and there is no way one should miss this soulful and thoughtful family ride!

