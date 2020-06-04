Cuteness Overload! Rashmika Mandanna Shares Picture Of Her First Ever Magazine Cover

Rashmika Mandanna has been popular amongst masses for her amazing acting skills and cute appearance in movies. The Kannada beauty not only made her mark in Sandalwood, but also in Tollywood and Kollywood. For her adorable smile and beautiful looks, Rashmika has been photographed by many ace photographers.

The Kirik Party actress often appears on various magazine covers and no wonder, she looks good in every photo. But do you know, when Rashmika Mandanna appeared on the cover page for the first time? Well, the cute actress recently revealed that she appeared in a magazine at the age of five! Can you believe it?

Sharing the first-ever magazine cover page photo of herself on Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "This was 2001 and my first ever magazine cover! ♥️ I still remember doing the shoot that day! To this day, my mum has saved the magazine and she still saves every magazine now."

While sharing her feelings about the same, Rashmika added, "Was I destined to be here today receiving all your love? I wonder. But I am glad this is my life and I wouldn't trade it to anyone else's. I love my family, the friends I've made, the things that have happened in my life, the people I work with, have worked with, and every war we've fought, every milestone we've reached. Ahhh sorry I am saying too much. But well Fun fact- showing off my finger since 2k1 yo!"

In the above photo, one can see, a young and adult version of Rashmika Mandanna. Flaunting her cute bob cut hair and million-dollar smile, Rashmika is a cutie pie on the cover page of Gokulam magazine, published in 2001. The adult Rashmika can be seen enacting the same pose and one similarity we can see is the finger on her left hand. The pose is the same and fans are just loving it.

On a professional note, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

