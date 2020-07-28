Danish Sait Is Getting Wonderful Messages For His Performance In French Biriyani From Across India

Amazon Prime Video's latest addition to the comedy genre, French Biriyani released last week and has been getting rave reviews across from the audiences and, even the social media is filled with all the reasons to not miss this comedy of errors.

A stand-up comedian, Danish Sait is seen essaying the lead role. The actor has done quite a few films in the past that have been loved by the audiences. Even for French Biriyani, Danish was successful at delivering what audiences expected out of him and even more to our surprise. For such a brilliant performance, the actor has been receiving praises from all across the country and the actor is truly grateful for the film travelling every length and breadth of India garnering beautiful reviews which just keep multiplying.

The fresh humour and the untimely, unexpected comic scenes have given the audiences a great belly laugh and more of a reason to share this laughter with everyone with their positive reviews on their social media. The film has now become a PAN-India film and it's really a huge achievement for a Kannada film.

Directed by Pannaga Bharana, French Biriyani is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar under the banner of PRK productions.

The action comedy-drama stars comedian Danish Sait as Asgar portraying the role of an auto rickshaw driver in Bengaluru alongside Sal Yusuf as Simon. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and these reactions are proof, you must watch it!

ALSO READ: French Biriyani Movie Review: A Comedy Of Errors That’s Worth Watching For Danish Sait’s Performance

ALSO READ: French Biriyani Director On Danish Sait: He Gave Me The Idea To Dust The Script, Set It In Bangalore