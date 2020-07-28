    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Danish Sait Is Getting Wonderful Messages For His Performance In French Biriyani From Across India

      By
      |

      Amazon Prime Video's latest addition to the comedy genre, French Biriyani released last week and has been getting rave reviews across from the audiences and, even the social media is filled with all the reasons to not miss this comedy of errors.

      A stand-up comedian, Danish Sait is seen essaying the lead role. The actor has done quite a few films in the past that have been loved by the audiences. Even for French Biriyani, Danish was successful at delivering what audiences expected out of him and even more to our surprise. For such a brilliant performance, the actor has been receiving praises from all across the country and the actor is truly grateful for the film travelling every length and breadth of India garnering beautiful reviews which just keep multiplying.

      Danish Sait

      The fresh humour and the untimely, unexpected comic scenes have given the audiences a great belly laugh and more of a reason to share this laughter with everyone with their positive reviews on their social media. The film has now become a PAN-India film and it's really a huge achievement for a Kannada film.

      Directed by Pannaga Bharana, French Biriyani is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar under the banner of PRK productions.

      The action comedy-drama stars comedian Danish Sait as Asgar portraying the role of an auto rickshaw driver in Bengaluru alongside Sal Yusuf as Simon. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and these reactions are proof, you must watch it!

      ALSO READ: French Biriyani Movie Review: A Comedy Of Errors That’s Worth Watching For Danish Sait’s Performance

      ALSO READ: French Biriyani Director On Danish Sait: He Gave Me The Idea To Dust The Script, Set It In Bangalore

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 19:44 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X