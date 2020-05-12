    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Danish Sait Is Helping Ward Of The Lockdown Blues With His Online Videos Titled Conversations

      Danish Sait has given us all a 25-episode series that he shot during the lockdown titled 'Conversations'. The actor has yet again tickled the funny bone of his fans whilst attracting thousands of likes and comments for his online endeavor amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent tete-a-tete with the New Indian Express, Danish opened up about making the most what’s available whilst being creative and coming to terms with the new normal.

      Danish Sait

      He said, “One of the biggest lessons I got early in my career was through gully cricket -- that the rules lie with the person who owns the bat and the ball. Here, you have a choice to fight and sulk, or you just play and have fun. I just want to have fun. I like to believe that I have a thinking brain that can adapt to stuff around. I made use of everything around me and I am glad it struck a chord,” he says.

      Danish went on to add, “Each (Conversations) episode is one minute long, and humour is understood in the initial seconds. I throw in different accents, which I don’t plan, and end up with whatever comes to my mind. Each is a different story and is about having fun and using my time in a good way.”

      Domestic help returns ❤️

      Meanwhile, the uber-talented actor-comedian will next be seen in director Pannaga’s film, French Biryani. Produced by Puneeth Rajkumar, the movie chronicles a 3-day journey between Danish who plays as an auto driver from Shivajinagar and Sal Yusuf, a French expatriate. The project is currently in its final stages of production and will directly have an OTT release.

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 1:35 [IST]
