Darshan And Jaggesh Offer Help And Aid To Veteran Actor Killer Venkatesh

Renowned Kannada actor Ventakesh is currently suffering from Liver failure and was unable to cover his medical expenses owing to financial vows. Colleague and former co-star Jaggesh has extended his support to the ailing actor who is currently hospitalized and is undergoing medical treatment.

And now, the reigning superstar of the Kannada film industry, Darshan too has extended his help and support to Venkatesh. Jaggesh is said to have informed D boss about their industry friend’s ill health and monetary crisis. Jaggesh’s one phone call led to Darshan sending over 1 Lakh rupees to help the veteran colleague with his medical expenses. Jaggesh took to social media to inform one and all about the Challenging star’s kind and thoughtful gesture.

He wrote, “I made a call related to Killer Venkatesh and within one hour, for his treatment, our industry friend sends over 1 lakh rupees. The first to extend his support, your wonderful gesture has touched my heart. Stay happy for 100 years.. @dasadarshan god bless..” (sic)

For the uninitiated, Venkatesh, who has acted in over 250 films is being treated at the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru by Dr. Girish and his team. Jaggesh also thanked the medical officials and other industry friends who have extended their support to Venkatesh during the crisis.

ALSO READ: No More Birthday Celebrations At Darshan’s House After A Cop Was Allegedly Assaulted By Fans

ALSO READ: Post Birthday Celebrations, Darshan To Resume Shooting For Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka