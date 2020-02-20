    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Darshan And Jaggesh Offer Help And Aid To Veteran Actor Killer Venkatesh

      By
      |

      Renowned Kannada actor Ventakesh is currently suffering from Liver failure and was unable to cover his medical expenses owing to financial vows. Colleague and former co-star Jaggesh has extended his support to the ailing actor who is currently hospitalized and is undergoing medical treatment.

      And now, the reigning superstar of the Kannada film industry, Darshan too has extended his help and support to Venkatesh. Jaggesh is said to have informed D boss about their industry friend’s ill health and monetary crisis. Jaggesh’s one phone call led to Darshan sending over 1 Lakh rupees to help the veteran colleague with his medical expenses. Jaggesh took to social media to inform one and all about the Challenging star’s kind and thoughtful gesture.

      Darshan

      He wrote, “I made a call related to Killer Venkatesh and within one hour, for his treatment, our industry friend sends over 1 lakh rupees. The first to extend his support, your wonderful gesture has touched my heart. Stay happy for 100 years.. @dasadarshan god bless..” (sic)

      For the uninitiated, Venkatesh, who has acted in over 250 films is being treated at the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru by Dr. Girish and his team. Jaggesh also thanked the medical officials and other industry friends who have extended their support to Venkatesh during the crisis.

      ALSO READ: No More Birthday Celebrations At Darshan’s House After A Cop Was Allegedly Assaulted By Fans

      ALSO READ: Post Birthday Celebrations, Darshan To Resume Shooting For Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka

      Read more about: darshan jaggesh venkatesh
      Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 9:58 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 20, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X