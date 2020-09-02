Darshan Expresses Displeasure Over Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Name Brought Up In Sandalwood Drug Racket

A few days ago, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a big drug racket in Bengaluru. After the investigation, various Sandalwood celebrities came under the radar of drug controversy. For the unversed, filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh also revealed some big names from Kannada film industry to the Central Crime Branch (CCB). Shockingly, late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's name has also come out in the drug racket.

Well, that was indeed a shocker for his fans, but his dear friend and actor Darshan condemned the people bringing up Chiranjeevi Sarja's name in the row. For the unversed, Chiru passed away in June 2020, due to cardiac arrest. While interacting with a regional TV news channel, Darshan said that if Chiranjeevi Sarja was alive, he would have answered all the questions. He asked people not to bring his name without any proof.

Darshan expressed his displeasure over the whole scenario happening in Sandalwood and said that the controversy will not just affect the Kannada film industry, but the state. The Challenging Star even urged media not to speculate the names of any actors until police reveal it officially.

While speaking to media, Darshan admitted that he has not come across any drug abuse in Sandalwood in 25 years of his career. But the actor hoped that the truth will come out soon, after investigation. Apart from Darshan, Kiccha Sudeep also condemned people for connecting Chiranjeevi Sarja's name to the drug controversy.

On a related note, Darshan will be seen in Roberrt, which is being helmed by Tharun Sudhir. The film also stars Asha Bhat, Jagapathi Babu and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

