Darshan In Trouble After Violating COVID-19 Protocol

Challenging Star Darshan has found himself in trouble after violating the COVID-19 protocol. Apparently, the actor was campaigning for producer Munirathna, who is contesting in the bypolls from RR Nagar constituency.

During an interaction with media, District Electoral Officer and BBMP commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said that a case has been registered against the actor and other violators under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 based on pictures and videos captured by election officials. Deccan Herald quoted him as saying, "If the accused are found guilty, after producing the evidence to the court, they can be jailed up to one year as punishment."

In the pictures that have surfaced on the internet, Darshan can be seen without a mask. On the other hand, a few others standing near him can be seen following the protocol, by wearing a mask during the campaign. Darshan was seen requesting people to vote for Munirathna, who has produced several of his films including Kurukshetra and Raktha Kanneeru. The actor's inclusion became one of the highlights of the election campaign as earlier he had campaigned for actress Sumalatha Ambareesh, who won by a record margin in Mandya. Well, with speculations and pictures of the actor violating COVID-19 protocol still doing the rounds on the internet, the actor is yet to respond.

Talking about his upcoming films, Darshan will soon start shooting Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka directed by SV Rajendra Singh. He is also awaiting the release of his highly awaited film Roberrt helmed by Tharun Sudhir. The action-thriller was initially slated to hit the theatres in April 2020, but was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

