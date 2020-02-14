Darshan Is All Set To Star In Director Prakash’s Upcoming Political Film

According to a few media reports, Sandalwood superstar Darshan has given his nod to star in director Prakash’s upcoming political film. The talented actor is well known for extending his help to his industry friends in their political careers. He has previously campaigned for their win irrespective of party affiliations.

For the uninitiated, the yet-untitled project will see the Challenging star act in a politics-based film for the very first time. Director Prakash is said to have concocted an interesting tale and the actor has really liked his role. Reports also suggest that the movie is a multigenerational tale that will revolve around two political families fighting to gain power and clout.

It must also be noted that Prakash and Darshan previously collaborated for the super hit film, Tarak in 2017. Their upcoming second outing together has already raised the expectation levels amongst fans and the trade circuit.

On the work front, Darshan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming release Roberrt. Directed by Tharun Sudhir, the highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie also stars Aishwarya Prasad, Asha Bhat and Sonal Monterio as the lead heroines. The music for the film has been composed by Arjun Janya and also boasts of writer Chandramouli M’s dialogues. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on April 9.

In the meantime, D boss Darshan is also shooting for Rajendra Singh Babu’s Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. However, the actor is said to take a short break from the filming to celebrate his birthday with his fans and well-wishers on February 16

