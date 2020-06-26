Darshan On Resuming Work: ‘Reopening Of Theatres More Important Than Beginning Shoots’

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, all film and television shoots in the country had come to a complete halt in March. However, the Karnataka government has now granted permission for film and TV shoots to resume provided the producers, cast, and crew adhere to guidelines issued to combat the spread of COVID-19 on sets.

And now, in a recent interview, Challenging star Darshan has stated that reopening of theatres is more important than resuming shooting. He said, “I don’t know about others, but I believe reopening of theatres is more important than beginning shooting. If we start shooting for the projects and keep it ready for release even before theatres reopen, then there will be release issues. Every project then can get a good placement during its release.”

On being quizzed about rumours regarding him resuming shooting only in December, the actor replied, “If theatres open from tomorrow, I am ready to begin shooting the very next day.” For the unversed the cast and crew of Darshan starrer upcoming film, Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka are gearing up to resume the shooting in August. The news was confirmed by the film’s producer Rockline Venkatesh in an interview with Cinema Express.

Meanwhile, Darshan who is looking forward to the release of Roberrt has also associated himself with director Prakash Jayaram’s upcoming film. “My next focus will be on these two films. It all depends on how we take forward the shooting of Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. It requires at least 500-600 crew members at a time on the sets, which is not feasible in the current situation. Rockline Venkatesh and Rajendra Singh Babu are chalking out a plan, and we will be discussing the shooting process. The scripting for Prakash’s film is also done, and we are ready to go on floors,” he said.

ALSO READ: Darshan Starrer Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka To Resume Shoot In August, Says Rockline Venkatesh