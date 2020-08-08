Darshan Opens Up About Historical Films And Kurukshetra As It Clocks One Year At The Box Office

Darshan fronted multistarrer Kurukshetra will complete one year of its release on August 9. The lavishly mounted mythological action drama is counted amongst the biggest blockbusters in the history of Sandalwood. The challenging star spoke about the genre and the success of the film in an interview with the Cinema Express.

Darshan lauded Kurukshetra producer and said, “If not for producer Munirathna, this project wouldn’t have taken place. So, he remains the real hero of Kurukshetra. The credit goes to all producers, who go all out to undertake such projects. I will be part of historical and mythological subjects as long as we have enthusiastic producers and directors, who have the penchant of bringing history on screen.”

He went on to add, “There is a lot of homework that goes in each time I take up the responsibility of playing a historical or mythological role. My first point of reference has been watching works of legendary actors like Rajkumar and other senior artistes, who have pulled off such brilliant roles. I read about the character, follow it up with some mirror exercise, and sketch the role and style that suits me. There is a lot of homework that goes into such projects.”

Meanwhile, Darshan is currently busy working on his next historical that’s based on the life of the last ruler of Chitradurga, Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. Directed by Rajendra Singh Babu and produced by Rockline Venkatesh, the shooting of the project is currently on hold for the pandemic situation to subside.

