Darshan’s Roberrt Glimpse Video Out: It's A Big Time Tribute To The Off-Screen Warriors

The highly awaited Darshan's Roberrt glimpse video is finally out! To mark May Day, i.e. Labour Day, the makers of the action-thriller released a video dedicating to all the off-screen warriors who served behind the camera for the film.

The tribute video shows a glimpse of the making and the crew members who worked day and night behind the camera for the movie, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir. The cast Darshan, Asha Bhat along with the crew including gaffers, light boys, cameramen, costume designers, spot boys, and technicians are shown in the 1-minute, 37-seconds video.

Here is the video:

Roberrt, bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivas Gowda under the banner Umapathy Films was initially scheduled to release on April 9 but was postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The makers will announce the new release date, once the lockdown gets lifted and the condition goes back to normal. For now, the film has been submitted to the censor board for certification.

Roberrt also features Asha Bhat, Ravi Kishan, Devaraj, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Chikkanna, Shivaraj KR Pete in pivotal roles. The movie will have Jagapati Babu, essaying the antagonist. Music composed by Arjun Janya, the thriller has cinematography and editing handled by Sudhakar S Raj and KM Prakash respectively.

The movie with its recently released posters has aroused the interest and raised expectations of the D Boss fans. Earlier, Darshan had put all the rumours to rest over the release date of the film. He took to his social media handle and urged the fans to stay safe during the lockdown. He tweeted, "May your faith in God bring the peace and prosperity into your lives ...#Roberrt will soon come to you when things are back to normal. Stay Home & Stay Safe."(sic) Interestingly, Roberrt marks the 53rd film of Darshan.

