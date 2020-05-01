    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Darshan’s Roberrt Glimpse Video Out: It's A Big Time Tribute To The Off-Screen Warriors

      By
      |

      The highly awaited Darshan's Roberrt glimpse video is finally out! To mark May Day, i.e. Labour Day, the makers of the action-thriller released a video dedicating to all the off-screen warriors who served behind the camera for the film.

      Roberrt

      The tribute video shows a glimpse of the making and the crew members who worked day and night behind the camera for the movie, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir. The cast Darshan, Asha Bhat along with the crew including gaffers, light boys, cameramen, costume designers, spot boys, and technicians are shown in the 1-minute, 37-seconds video.

      Here is the video:

      Roberrt, bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivas Gowda under the banner Umapathy Films was initially scheduled to release on April 9 but was postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The makers will announce the new release date, once the lockdown gets lifted and the condition goes back to normal. For now, the film has been submitted to the censor board for certification.

      Roberrt also features Asha Bhat, Ravi Kishan, Devaraj, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Chikkanna, Shivaraj KR Pete in pivotal roles. The movie will have Jagapati Babu, essaying the antagonist. Music composed by Arjun Janya, the thriller has cinematography and editing handled by Sudhakar S Raj and KM Prakash respectively.

      The movie with its recently released posters has aroused the interest and raised expectations of the D Boss fans. Earlier, Darshan had put all the rumours to rest over the release date of the film. He took to his social media handle and urged the fans to stay safe during the lockdown. He tweeted, "May your faith in God bring the peace and prosperity into your lives ...#Roberrt will soon come to you when things are back to normal. Stay Home & Stay Safe."(sic) Interestingly, Roberrt marks the 53rd film of Darshan.

      Tharun Sudhir On Roberrt: 'We Have Added A New Shade For Darshan, Which He Has Never Done Before'

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X