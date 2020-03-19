Darshan Starrer Odeya To Make Its World Television Premiere On Udaya TV On 22th March At 6 PM

Superstar Darshan had a wonderful run at the movies last year. The actor ended the year with director MD Sridhar’s Odeya. The mass entertainer released on December 12, 2019, and did exemplary numbers at the box office. Odeya is the official remake of the 2014 Ajith starrer Tamil blockbuster Veeram.

And now, the makers have decided to treat the audiences on the Ugadi festival with Odeya’s television premiere on Udaya TV. The movie will air on 22nd March 2020 at 6 pm IST. The entertainment channel is going all out by releasing some power-packed promos and promotion.

D Boss Darshan’s film is set to register record TRP ratings considering the popularity the film has achieved among the masses. Fans have already begun trending the movie’s premiere on social media. The Challenging star also holds the record on doing really well on the small screen with movies such as Kurukshetra and Yajamana.

Produced by Sandesh N, Odeya also stars Devaraj, Ravi Shankar, Sharath Lohithashwa, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Yashs Surya, Samarth, Pankaj Narayana in pivotal roles. The movie also marked the Kannada film debut of actress Sana Thimmayya as the female lead. The music of the action-family entertainer has been composed by Arjun Janya.

