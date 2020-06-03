Darshan Starrer Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka To Resume Shoot In August Says, Rockline Venkatesh

The cast and crew of Darshan starrer upcoming film, Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka are gearing up to resume the shooting in August. The news was confirmed by the film’s producer Rockline Venkatesh in an interview with Cinema Express.

Venkatesh said, “First and foremost, I will be setting up a disinfection tunnel, and everyone will have to enter and exit through this. We are also be going with the norms of wearing masks, using sanitisers, and maintaining social distancing. Along with this, we will also follow the guidelines given by the health department. We need to have a certain number of crew members, who are required to do certain jobs, and I can’t prevent it. However, unlike before, we will make sure the place is not crowded. We will reduce the number of people entering the sets. The team will have a detailed discussion on the number of junior artistes or fighters required, and only those will be given entry on the days they have their respective scenes.”

He went on to add, “Instead of the earlier plan of shooting in parts of Rajasthan and then in Bengaluru and Chitradurga, among other places, we have now decided to shoot first in Karnataka and later head to other states. A few actors including the heroine will be finalised later, because as per plan, they will not be required in the schedule we are planning to resume in August.”

Besides Darshan, the Sandalwood biggie will also star senior actor Sumalatha in a pivotal role. It is inspired by a historical novel by BL Venu and is based on the life of the last ruler of Chitradurga, Madakari Nayaka. The music for the film will be composed by Hamsalekha and will also boast of Ashok Kashyap’s cinematography.

ALSO READ: No Release Date Fixed For Darshan Starrer Roberrt As Of Yet, Reveals Director Tharun Sudhir