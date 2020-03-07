    For Quick Alerts
      Darshan Starrer Roberrt Mints 67 Crores Before Release From Audio, Digital And Satellite Rights

      Darshan starrer highly anticipated film Roberrt is currently in its post-production phase. But the Sandalwood biggie has managed to create an enormous buzz amongst fans and the trade circuit. The movie’s posters, teaser, and songs have garnered a thunderous response online. And now, the action extravaganza has managed to shatter many industry records.

      According to a few sources in Gandhinagar, the Tharun Sudhir directorial has already minted a whopping 67 crores form its audio, digital and satellite rights. The pre-release business alone has achieved the recovery of investment for the producers. The movie will only see profits post-release on April 9.

      Darshan

      In other related news, the producer of Roberrt, Umapathy Srinivas Gowda, has decided to distribute the film himself. Speaking about his decision, the producer revealed, “From the little experience that I have as a producer, I felt that a lot of distributors are not honouring their commitment, and exhibitors are giving a false rental list. We don’t get a proper account, and there is always a delay in payments. All these factors made me insecure and I decided not to give the film to other distributors and take up the distribution responsibility too.” (sic)

      Umapathy believes that the movie, in all likelihood, will mint 30-40 crore in the first week of its release itself. Along with the Challenging Star, Roberrt also stars Asha Bhat, Jagapathi Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Shivaraj K R Pete and Chikkanna in pivotal roles. The music of the mass entertainer has been composed by Arjun Janya and is all set to release in Kannada and Telugu.

      Saturday, March 7, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
