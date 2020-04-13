Darshan Starrer Roberrt Producer Umapathy Srinivas To Establish A Mini Film City In Bengaluru

Superstar Darshan will soon be seen in the highly awaited mass entertainer Roberrt. The Sandalwood biggie that promises to showcase the challenging star in a never before seen avatar has been directed by Tharun Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivas. And now, the Roberrt producer has announced that he will be setting up a film studio on 16 acres of land in Bengaluru (near Kanakapura Road) for the Kannada film industry.

Umapathy said, “With not many facilities available here for shooting, every filmmaker from Karnataka has no choice but to travel to Ramoji Film City. We have to hire 50 per cent of the crew over there. This way, the Karnataka government loses out on the revenue coming from our films. Moreover, it becomes very stressful to travel and shoot in Hyderabad. Keeping all these factors in mind, I have decided to come up with his mini-film city right here in Bengaluru.”

He went on to reveal, “I will be coming up with one of the south India’s biggest shooting floors, with street setup, villages, railways stations, hospitals and bungalows. I aim to have all the necessities, enabling a filmmaker to shoot the entire project at this location.” (sic)

The Hebbuli and Madagaja producer concluded by added that coming up with a plan for a film city has been a dream of his for past few years. “As a producer, I wanted to do something closely related to the entertainment sector, and I felt that this one-stop film studio for filmmakers is the best project to come up with,” he said.

