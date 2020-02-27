Darshan Starrer Roberrt Shoot Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The outbreak of Coronavirus has disrupted the shooting schedule of Darshan’s upcoming movie Roberrt. Director Tharun Sudhir was set to shoot a song sequence for the film in Spain. But now, the team has decided to cancel the plans as the outbreak has reached Europe. As a precautionary measure, the makers will now shoot the song in Bengaluru.

Confirming the aforementioned news, director Tharun said, “The initial plan was to shoot a song in an exotic location of Spain. We even had our cinematographer Sudhakar S Raj finalise a location after a recce. The recce team along with the cinematographer landed on Sunday night. However, the announcement about the outbreak reaching Europe was made on Monday night, and we didn’t want to take chances. So, as a precautionary measure, the song shoot now stands cancelled.” (sic)

The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie is all set to release simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu on April 9 during the Good Friday weekend. Produced by Umapathy Films, Roberrt also stars Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Shivaraj K R Pete, Ravi Kishan, Chikkanna and Ravi Shankar in pivotal roles. The emotional action thriller will see Asha Bhat as the female lead opposite Darshan.

The motion posters and teaser of the movie have generated an enormous amount of buzz amongst the audiences and the trade circuit. The dialogues of the film have been penned by Chandramouli and K L Rajasekhar and the music has been composed by Arjun Janya.

