Darshan To Collaborate With Milana Prakash And Dushyanth For A Yet-Untitled Project

Challenging star Darshan’s fans have some good news to look forward to. According to a recent report published by Bangalore Mirror, the Odeya star will be reuniting with director Milana Prakash and producer Dushyanth for a project. The hit actor-director-producer trio had previously worked on Tarak in 2017.

Post the massive success of Tarak, the team is banding together again for a yet-untitled film.

A source close to the development told the daily that the working title of the film is D55. In the meantime, Darshan will next be seen in Tharun Sudheer’s Roberrt. The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie is nearing completion and will hit the silver screens in the summer of 2020.

D boss Darshan has also announced a historical titled Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka to be directed by Rajendra Singh Babu. But the source stated that a fixed schedule has not been put in place for the historical saga. Hence, the Challenging star, in all probability, is expected to do a film or two in the meantime.

It is being reported that a number of producers and directors have been approaching the superstar for the slot that’s opened up in his schedule. But Darshan seems to have decided to go along with the team of Tarak as it did wonders for his career. The new film, in all probability, will be launched post the release Roberrt.

