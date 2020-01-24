Darshan Wraps Up The Shoot Of Roberrt After 108 Days, The Movie Is All Set To Release In April

Kannada superstar Darshan has officially completed the show of his next titled Roberrt. The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie was shot over a period of 108 days. The team recently concluded the finale schedule and are said to be happy with the end product.

The action entertainer directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir has been filmed at various locations such as Varanasi, Chennai, Puducherry, Lucknow, Mysuru, and Hyderabad. The post-production work is currently underway in full swing. The movie in all likelihood is said to release on April 9, 2020. An official announcement from the makers is expected to take place soon.

Produced by S Umpathy, Roberrt will also see actress Asha Bhat making her Kannada debut as the female lead. The film also stars Shivaraj KR Pete, Ravi Kishan, Chikanna, Sonal Monteiro, Vinod Prabhakar, Jagaathi Babu and Devaraj in pivotal roles. The music for Roberrt's music has been composed by Arjun Janya along with Sudhakar S Raj’s cinematography.

D boss Darshan recently released the second look motion poster of the film on the Makara Sankranti holiday. The Challenging Star was seen sporting the iconic getup of Lord Hanuman. It managed to garner immense love and adulation from the fans on social media.

