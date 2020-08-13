Dhananjay And Rachita Ram Starrer Upcoming Film Is Speculated To Be Titled Monsoon Raaga

The makers of Dhananjay And Rachita Ram’s new film have decided to unveil the movie’s title on Dhananjay’s birthday on August 23. Directed by Pushpaka Vimana fame S Ravindranath and produced by Vikhyath Chitra, it’s being reported the film has been titled as Monsoon Raaga. However, the official announcement will confirm the title. It will be accompanied by the film’s first look.

Production house Vikhyath Chitra is currently busy getting a photoshoot done for the same. It must be recollected that Rachita Ram had previously collaborated with director S Ravidranath but this will be Dhananjay’s first project with the filmmaker.

The new venture is said to have a retro backdrop and will present both Dhananjay and Rachita in never before seen avatars. Sources reveal that the film in all likelihood will go on floors in September or October based on its lead couple’s date availability.

For the unversed, Dhananjay and Rachita are some of the busiest actors of Sandalwood with multi projects in their kitty at the moment. Dhananjay will next be seen in Yuvarathnaa and Pogaru. He is also working on completing Badava Rascal and is also due to commence the yet-untitled MP Jayaraj biopic. On the other hand, Rachita is awaiting the release of 100 and Ek Love Ya. She has also completed her maiden Telugu venture Super Machi and is waiting to commence April, Lilly, and Veeram among other projects.

