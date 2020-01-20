Dhananjay Is Shooting In Lucknow For His Next Movie Titled Daali

Dhananjay is currently busy with a string of movies including Yuvarathnaa, Salaga, Pogaru, and Popcorn Monkey Tiger. The actor has now commenced shooting for his next movie titled Daali. The cast and crew of the film are currently camped in Lucknow. They will be shooting for a major chunk of portions in the 23-day schedule.

Directed by Prabhu Srinivas, the movie sees Dhananjay play the titular role derived from the character named Daali he played in the blockbuster hit, Tagaru. The movie also marks the Sandalwood debut of model-turned-actor Bhavya Trika. Actress Rachita Ram will also be joining the cast for the second schedule to be shot in Bengaluru. The chief antagonist to go up against Dhananjay in the movie will be portrayed by Baburaj Jacob. The talented actor will also be making his Kannada movie debut with Daali.

The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie is being bankrolled by Yogesh Narayan. The music for the film has been composed by Anoop Seelin whilst the lyrics for the songs have been penned by Jayant Kaikini and Nagendra Prasad. The cinematography for the project is being handled by Srinivas Devamasam.

On the work front, Dhananjay will next be seen in Suri’s Popcorn Monkey Tiger. The movie is rumored to hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020. However, an official announcement from the makers is expected to take place soon. Post Suri’s PTM, will be seen as the villain in Duniya Vijay’s Salaga. The actor is also juggling between shooting for Badava Rascal and Daali at the same time.

