Dhananjay Opens Up About His Latest Release Popcorn Monkey Tiger

Dhananjay is currently basking in the success of his latest release Popcorn Monkey Tiger. The movie revolving around the mafia world has been lauded by the audiences and critics alike. The talented actor, in a recent interview with Deccan Herald, opened up about the film and his experience working with director Suri.

Dhananjay said, “The film is about Seena, played by me, and Devi, played by Niveditha. It is a story that spans six to seven years. It is Suri’s project and has an intense storyline, which made it irresistible. He is a director who has evolved with every cinema he has made. He tries to show what is happening around us; just like a mirror to the society. I could connect with the various phases my character goes through in the film. There are philosophies and unanswered questions that are being explored in 'Popcorn Monkey Tiger’. (sic)

He went on to add, “Suri’s films are not about delivering dialogues and coming back. One has to live the character. He tries to tell a story in a way that we feel is happening in front of us. It was not difficult to work with him as we know each other very well and share good chemistry. The challenge was to depict the different phases of my character’s life and the transformations he goes through. Every film is a learning process. The film started in August 2018 and it feels amazing to see the film complete.”

The actor concluded by opening up about his upcoming line up of films. Dhananjay revealed, “I am co-producing Badava Rascal through Daali Pictures. I will also be acting in it. I will also be seen in the film Daali. I have signed a biopic on Don Jayaraj and the project will start after three months. It’s always a challenge to play a character who is real. The film demands a lot of physical and mental transformation.”

