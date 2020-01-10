    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dhananjay Starrer Popcorn Monkey Tiger’s One-Minute Teaser Is Out, WATCH NOW!

      By
      |

      Ace filmmaker Suri is all set to treat his fans to another gripping story in the form of Dhananjay starrer Popcorn Monkey Tiger. The highly anticipated teaser of the movie was recently unveiled on social media to rave reviews. The interesting featurette gave the audience a glimpse into the world of the film.

      The teaser sees lead actor Dhananjay in a never before avatar with interesting visual effects of flowing water, dripping blood, colorful butterflies, coupled with blinking eyes of a baby. The interesting world of the film has been beautifully captured by DOP Shekar. The music of the film has been composed by Charan Raj's music whilst the teaser highlights the term, Maaye.

      Dhananjay

      For the uninitiated, director Suri has previously helmed a string of fit films such as Duniya, Jackie, Anna Bond, Kendasampige, and Tagaru. And now, with Popcorn Monkey Tiger, the director promises a tale of intense action, revenge, and violence. The script of the film has been penned by Suri and Surendrananth. The movie set in the mafia world is being discussed by various filmmakers, including director Ramgopal Varma.

      Speaking about the movie and the highlighted term Maaye from the teaser, Suri said, “Maaye represents women, the mother earth, who stands as a root for every living things today. Women, who come across men in different relationships -- as a mother, sister, wife, lover -- also become the reason for all the fear and faith, It is nothing but looking into the mirror of life.” (sic)

      Produced by Sudhir, Popcorn Monkey Tiger also stars Niveditha, Amrutha Iyengar, Sapthami, Monisha Nadgir and Goutham in pivotal roles. The film in all likelihood will hit the silver screens in either January-end or February.

      ALSO READ: Puneeth Rajkumar Bags The Audio Rights Of Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger Starring Dhananjay

      Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 15:10 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 10, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue