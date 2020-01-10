Dhananjay Starrer Popcorn Monkey Tiger’s One-Minute Teaser Is Out, WATCH NOW!

Ace filmmaker Suri is all set to treat his fans to another gripping story in the form of Dhananjay starrer Popcorn Monkey Tiger. The highly anticipated teaser of the movie was recently unveiled on social media to rave reviews. The interesting featurette gave the audience a glimpse into the world of the film.

The teaser sees lead actor Dhananjay in a never before avatar with interesting visual effects of flowing water, dripping blood, colorful butterflies, coupled with blinking eyes of a baby. The interesting world of the film has been beautifully captured by DOP Shekar. The music of the film has been composed by Charan Raj's music whilst the teaser highlights the term, Maaye.

For the uninitiated, director Suri has previously helmed a string of fit films such as Duniya, Jackie, Anna Bond, Kendasampige, and Tagaru. And now, with Popcorn Monkey Tiger, the director promises a tale of intense action, revenge, and violence. The script of the film has been penned by Suri and Surendrananth. The movie set in the mafia world is being discussed by various filmmakers, including director Ramgopal Varma.

Speaking about the movie and the highlighted term Maaye from the teaser, Suri said, “Maaye represents women, the mother earth, who stands as a root for every living things today. Women, who come across men in different relationships -- as a mother, sister, wife, lover -- also become the reason for all the fear and faith, It is nothing but looking into the mirror of life.” (sic)

Produced by Sudhir, Popcorn Monkey Tiger also stars Niveditha, Amrutha Iyengar, Sapthami, Monisha Nadgir and Goutham in pivotal roles. The film in all likelihood will hit the silver screens in either January-end or February.

