      Dhananjay To Be Seen In An Important Role In Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Pushpa

      The buzz around Sukumar’s next Pushpa starring Allu Arjun is off the charts, to say the least. And now, according to the latest media chatter, Sandalwood star Dhananjay has reportedly been roped in for a key character in the multilingual biggie. The talks between the makers and the actor are said to have been completed, with just the formal agreement remaining to be signed.

      For the unversed, it was initially rumoured that Daali Dhananjay was going to be seen as one of the antagonists of the project. However, a source close to the development has refuted the claims whilst adding the talented actor will be seen in an important character that was earlier offered to Bobby Simha.

      Pushpa will see Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead along with Prakash Raj, Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. The music for the film will be rendered by Devi Sri Prasad along with Miroslaw Kuba Brozek's cinematography.

      For now, the movie has completed its first shoot schedule and the second schedule in the forest range will resume after the lockdown is lifted. Produced Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa will hit the silver screens in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi respectively.

      In the meantime, Dhananjay has a string of movies in his kitty including Salaga, Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa, Daali, and Badva Rascal to name a few. He was last seen on screen in the super-hit Popcorn Monkey Tiger directed by Suri.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 23:31 [IST]
