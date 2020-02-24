Dhananjay To Collaborate With Writer-Director Satya Prakash For An Upcoming Film

Daali Dhananjay is currently basking in the massive success of his latest film, Popcorn Monkey Tiger directed by Suri. The talented actor has become a favourite of Sandalwood producers who have been lining up the cast him in their movies.

Just last week it was announced that the Tagaru fame actor is set to star in the biopic of Bengaluru’s first underworld don MP Jayaraj. And now, it has been revealed that Dhananjay is also set to collaborate with writer-director D Satya Prakash after having starred in his acclaimed short film, Jayanagar 4th block.

The yet-untitled project will be jointly produced by Dhananjay’s Daali Pictures and Satya Prakash and will be helmed by a new director. The film will see Dhananjay portray a challenging character with two contrasting shades. The screenplay of the commercial entertainer has also been penned by Prakash.

The team is currently busy with the pre-production of the movie. The makers are also busy casting fresh faces for the film and will be announcing the official cast and crew towards the commencement of the shoot. The movie, in all likelihood, will go on floors in March after leading man Dhananjay wraps up the shoot for Badava Rascal.

In the meantime, Dhananjay is busy with a number of big-ticket movies including Badava Rascal, Daali, Yuvarathnaa, and Pogaru to name a few. On the other hand, Satya Prakash is gearing up to start his next venture starring power star Puneeth Rajkumar.

