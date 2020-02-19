    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dhananjay To Play Bengaluru’s First Underworld Don MP Jayaraj In His Next Film

      By
      |

      Actor Dhananjay is all set to star in the biopic of Bengaluru’s First Underworld Don MP Jayaraj. The yet-untitled film will be produced by Ashu Bedra as a two-part series and will boast of the Agni Shridhar’s story and dialogues. The makers are also looking at making the project into a pan-India affair.

      The story is said to revolve around the mafia and underworld whilst being actor Dhananjay’s second biopic after Allama Prabhu. The period action drama will be directed by debutant Shoonya and will be set in the 1970s.

      Dhananjay

      An official announcement about the film was recently made by the team. The pre-production work for the film is currently underway. The movie, in all likelihood, will go on the floors in the month of June.

      In the meantime, Dhananjay is currently busy with a slew of projects such as Yuvarathnaa, Salaga, Pogaru, Badava Rascal and Daali to name a few. The talented actor is also gearing up for the release of Suri’s Popcorn Monkey Tiger. The keenly awaited Sandalwood biggie is all set to hit the silver screen this week.

      ALSO READ: Dhananjay Is Shooting In Lucknow For His Next Movie Titled Daali

      ALSO READ: Director Suri Opens Up About His Highly Anticipated Next Popcorn Monkey Tiger

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 20:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 19, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X