Dhanya Balakrishna Is All Set To Make Her Sandalwood Debut With Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakaasha

Dhanya Balakrishna will be making her Sandalwood debut after having completed 8 years in the film industry. The actress who hails from Karnataka will be seen in Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakaasha. Dhanya began her acting career with theatre, before venturing into Tamil cinema with AR Murugadoss’ film, 7aum Arivu.

Speaking about her upcoming Kannada debut in a recent interview, Dhanya said, “I want to shout out from the rooftops that this Kannada girl, hailing from Malleswaram in Bengaluru has finally made it to Sandalwood!”

She went on to add, “The title, Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakaasha, means 'A golden opportunity for the public’. Likewise, I was one among the various artistes waiting for good projects, and it finally came to me through this Anoop Ramaswamy directorial.”

Dhanya shared a few details about the light-hearted comedy-drama. She revealed, “It’s about the life of middle-class youth, an MBA graduate, who out of desperation, comes up with creative ways to make money. I play the hero’s love interest, who is also an MBA student from the middle-class background. The emotional connect woven around my medical condition forms the thread of this romantic story.”

On being quizzed about her experience working on the movie, Dhanya stated, “Since I came with a little experience, I did try and give a few suggestions. But then I felt that I was acting like a senior and reined it in. Working on Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakaasha was a new experience for me. The way the director has dealt with the subject is very organic. The film will bring in a new wave and gain attention, especially for Anoop and Rishi. All the actors, including senior artiste Dattanna, treated the film like a play, and it will be a whole new experience for the audience.”