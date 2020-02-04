Dhruv Sarja's Pogaru Release Delayed Due To Rashmika Mandanna? The Director Clarifies The Rumours

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the busiest actresses in the film industry today. The 23-year-old is currently juggling a slew of Tamil and Telugu projects in her schedule. Meanwhile, the only Kannada movie she is currently working on has been in the making for the past two years. This has led to a lot of chatter and media speculation that the Dhruv Sarja starrer Pogaru is being delayed due to Rashmika’s unavailability.

For the uninitiated, the shooting of the film is far from being complete. It’s also being reported that Rashmika has only dubbed for the first half of the movie. And now, the director of Pogaru, Nanda Kishore has come forward to put all rumours to rest. He made it clear in his statement given to IBT media that Rashmika will complete the dubbing very soon.

Nanda Kishore stated, "She has never expected us to make arrangements for her to dub outside the state due to her busy schedules. In fact, when the production house asked for it, she said 'why sir what mistake did I make. Is it wrong to dub for my movie in my state?' Rashmika clearly stated that she doesn't want to dub in Chennai or Hyderabad."

However, it must be noted that the actress, without taking a day’s break, was in Bengaluru a few weeks ago to dub for her portions. She was busy shooting overseas for her Telugu film Bheeshma coupled with the promotions of her last release Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Pogaru is one of the most keenly awaited movies of the year. Produced by BK Gangadhar, the action entertainer also stars Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Ravi Shankar, and Sadhu Kokila in pivotal roles.

