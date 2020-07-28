    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dhruva Sarja And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Karabuu Song’s Telugu Version To Be Out On August 6

      By
      |

      Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sandalwood biggie, Pogaru is back in the news as the makers plan on releasing the Telugu version of their hit song 'Karabuu’ on August 6.

      For the unversed, the song did receive criticism for encouraging women harassment. But none the less, it managed to become the most viewed Kannada song by getting about 92 million views.

      Dhruva Sarja

      The Kannada rendition of 'Karabuu’ is crooned by Chandan Shetty, who has also composed songs for Pogaru. Written and directed by Nanda Kishore, Pogaru the bilingual film that will be simultaneously released in both Kannada and Telugu. It has been bankrolled by B K Gangadhar under the banner of Sri Jagadguru Movies.

      On the other hand, the Telugu version of the aforementioned song has been penned by acclaimed lyricist, Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar. It has been sung by Anurag Singh who is remembered for his song 'Ramuloo Ramula’ from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

      Meanwhile, the film’s team plans on resuming the shoot for the remaining two songs from August 15. The mass entertainer’s release has been deferred due to the COVID-19 crisis and but the team has managed to complete the post-production work during the lockdown.

      Pogaru will also feature Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Sadhu Kokila, Kuri Prathap, Morgan Aste, and Dharma in supporting roles. The mass action entertainer will also feature renowned international wrestlers and bodybuilders namely Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, Johan Lucas, and Jo Linder respectively.

      ALSO READ: Dhruva Sarja And His Wife Prerana Shankar Test Negative For COVID-19 After Undergoing Treatment

      ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya Wants To Romance Rashmika Mandanna In Thank You?

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 0:13 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X