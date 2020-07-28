Dhruva Sarja And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Karabuu Song’s Telugu Version To Be Out On August 6

Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sandalwood biggie, Pogaru is back in the news as the makers plan on releasing the Telugu version of their hit song 'Karabuu’ on August 6.

For the unversed, the song did receive criticism for encouraging women harassment. But none the less, it managed to become the most viewed Kannada song by getting about 92 million views.

The Kannada rendition of 'Karabuu’ is crooned by Chandan Shetty, who has also composed songs for Pogaru. Written and directed by Nanda Kishore, Pogaru the bilingual film that will be simultaneously released in both Kannada and Telugu. It has been bankrolled by B K Gangadhar under the banner of Sri Jagadguru Movies.

On the other hand, the Telugu version of the aforementioned song has been penned by acclaimed lyricist, Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar. It has been sung by Anurag Singh who is remembered for his song 'Ramuloo Ramula’ from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Meanwhile, the film’s team plans on resuming the shoot for the remaining two songs from August 15. The mass entertainer’s release has been deferred due to the COVID-19 crisis and but the team has managed to complete the post-production work during the lockdown.

Pogaru will also feature Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Sadhu Kokila, Kuri Prathap, Morgan Aste, and Dharma in supporting roles. The mass action entertainer will also feature renowned international wrestlers and bodybuilders namely Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, Johan Lucas, and Jo Linder respectively.

