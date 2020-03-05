Dhruva Sarja And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Pogaru To Release On This Date

The release date of the highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie Pogaru has been finally confirmed. The makers of the action entertainer starring Dhruva Sarja And Rashmika Mandanna have officially announced that the film will be releasing on April 24.

Along with the release date, the team has announced that the audio release of the film will be taking place in the coming days. The music of the film will be unveiled in a grand event this month. The music for the film has been composed by Chandan Shetty and also boasts of Harikrishna’s background score.

Directed by Nanda Kishore, the cast and crew of the movie are currently busy canning their second last song in Chennai. This will be closely followed by the filming where they have of the final song, the introduction track – that will be shot on a huge set in Hyderabad from March 10. Simultaneously, the post-production work too is currently underway in full swing

For the uninitiated, Dhurva Sarja was last seen on screen in Bharjari back in September 2017. The fans of the star have since been eagerly awaiting the release of Pogaru. Produced by BK Gangadhar, the mass entertainer also stars Mayuri, Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna, and Kuri Pratap in pivotal roles along with Daali Dhananjay as the lead antagonist. The movie will also feature renowned international wrestlers and bodybuilders namely Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, Johan Lucas, and Jo Linder respectively.

On the other hand, leading lady Rashmika Mandanna’s last Kannada release was Yajamana back in March 2019. The actress was recently seen on screen in the superhit Telugu film Bheeshma alongside Nithiin. The romantic comedy directed by Venky Kudumula also featured veteran actor Anant Nag in a pivotal role.

