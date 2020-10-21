Dhruva Sarja Gifts Silver Crib Worth Rs 10 Lakh To His Late Brother Chiranjeevi & Meghana Raj’s Baby

Actor Dhruva Sarja recently decided to gift a silver crib to his late actor-brother Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's baby. Notably, Dhruva bought the silver crib worth Rs 10 lakh and surprised his sister-in-law Meghana. The actress is currently in her last trimester and will soon deliver the baby. Meanwhile, the picture of Dhruva Sarja posing with the crib in a shop went viral on social media, and fans can't stop praising his gesture towards Chiranjeevi's baby.

Dhruva Sarja shares a strong bond with his sister-in-law Meghana Raj. For the unversed, Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away due to cardiac arrest on June 7. Meghana was three months pregnant at the time of his death. Chiru's sudden demise had indeed shocked the entire Sarja family as well as Sandalwood.

Showing his love for his brother's family, Dhruva Sarja had hosted a grand baby shower ceremony for Meghana last week. The function was attended by their family members and close friends. The photos of Meghana Raj's baby shower went viral on social media.

Meghana Raj even shared a monochrome picture in which the actress can be seen posing with Chiranjeevi Sarja's cardboard cut-out. She captioned the photo as, "My two most special beings ❤️ this is the way u want chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I LOVE YOU BABY MA ❤️."

Coming back to Dhruva Sarja, the actor will next be seen in bilingual film Pogaru. Directed by Nanda Kishore, Pogaru also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar and many others in the pivotal roles. It will release in Kannada and Telugu next year (2021).

