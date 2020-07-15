    For Quick Alerts
      Dhruva Sarja & His Wife Test Positive For COVID-19; Actor Confirms On Twitter

      Late Sandalwood star Chiranjeevi Sarja's brother and actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana Shankar have tested positive for COVID-19. The 31-year-old star confirmed the same on Twitter.

      Dhruva Sarja and Prerana Shankar

      Taking to the micro-blogging site, Dhruva Sarja wrote, "My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I'm sure we'll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe. ಜೈ ಆಂಜನೇಯ."

      Dhruva Sarjas tweet

      Dhruva Sarja asked people who came in contact with him in the last few days, to take a COVID-19 test. The actor and his wife are currently hospitalized and are getting treated for the same. Ever since the actor revealed about testing positive for COVID-19, fans are wishing for their speedy recovery.

      On a related note, Dhruva Sarja will next be seen in Pogaru directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by B K Gangadhar under the banner of Sri Jagadguru Movies. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene and others in the pivotal roles. Music of the film is composed by Chandan Shetty while cinematography and editing are managed by Vijay Milton and Mahesh S respectively.

      We hope Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana get well soon!

